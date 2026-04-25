Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Destinations: Best Fits for Giants DE After Arvell Reese Selection

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The Giants had two picks in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL draft, and the first of which they used to select Arvell Reese out of Ohio State.

Reese was reportedly the No. 1 player on New York’s draft board, and they managed to select him with the No. 5 pick before adding Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10. The strategy of taking the best available player landed the Giants with a potentially game-changing talent in Reese, but it also created something of a logjam on defense.

The addition of Reese adds to the already crowded group of pass rushers in New York, which also consists of Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

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After the Giants selected Reese on Thursday night, coach John Harbaugh was asked if that pick meant that a trade could becoming for Thibodeaux, who is considered the odd man out of the group. Harbaugh shot down that notion saying, “No. No. We keep all the good players as much as we can. Right? We love Kayvon.”

Well, less than 24 hours later, it appears the Giants are at least listening when it comes to trade conversations revolving around Thibodeaux. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have engaged in discussions over a potential deal for the former first-round pick, and it’s possible a deal will come through as early as Day 2 of the draft. (For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Giants have “no current plans” to move Thibodeaux.)

Thibodeaux has seemingly read the room, and his latest social media post suggests he’s aware that his days in New York may be numbered.

If Thibodeaux does end up getting traded by the Giants, just four years after the team selected him with the No. 5 pick in the ’22 draft, there would be some intriguing fits. Thibodeaux is still only 25 and, despite his lackluster production over the last two campaigns, boasts tremendous upside.

Here are three potential fits:

New Orleans Saints

The Saints were the team initially linked to Thibodeaux in the report from Schultz, and it makes sense as to why. Both the Saints and Giants operate a base 3-4 defense, so it wouldn’t be a big adjustment for Thibodeaux if he does wind up in New Orleans.

The Saints are still awaiting a decision from Cam Jordan as to whether he’ll return for the 2026 season. Without Jordan in the picture, the pass-rushing tandem of Carl Granderson and Chase Young is solid, but there isn’t much impactful rotational depth behind them. Thibodeaux could be a strong addition at a lesser cost, allowing him to get a fresh start after a couple of disappointing seasons in ’24 and ’25, while also enabling the Saints to address other needs via the draft.

Detroit Lions

The Lions need to improve their pass rush heading into the 2026 season, and landing a player of Thibodeaux’s caliber to pair alongside standout edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson would be a big get. Beyond Hutchinson, Detroit isn’t bringing back a single player on defense that had more than 5.0 sacks last year. The team signed DJ Wonnum to a one-year contract in free agency, but Thibodeaux would represent an upgrade over him, and would enable Wonnum to move into more of a rotational role.

Thibodeaux is just a couple of seasons removed from the best year of his career, when he racked up 11.5 sacks in 2023 while starting all 17 games for the Giants. He’s played in just 22 games over the last two years, but if he can stay on the field, he could be an impact player in Detroit.

New England Patriots

New England ranked 22nd in the NFL last season with 35 sacks, averaging just more than two per game. The Patriots didn’t have a single player with more than 8.5 sacks last year. Harold Landry, who led the team in sacks, underwent offseason surgery to address a knee injury that plagued him throughout much of the '25 season. K’Lavon Chaisson, who was second on the team with 7.5 sacks, left in free agency.

Thibodeaux could step in and be a potential game-changer for a Patriots pass rush that is in dire need of a boost. He has top-five pick pedigree and is still on a team-friendly contract, set to make $14.75 million via the fifth-year option.

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