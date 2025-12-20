Steelers vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Williams to Score)
The Detroit Lions are home favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon as they look to bounce back from a road loss to the Rams.
Both teams sit at 8-6 through 14 games, with Detroit alternating wins and losses in recent weeks while Pittsburgh has won two straight.
The total is set at a high 52.5 for this one, so we could see a few touchdowns on each side.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Steelers vs. Lions on Sunday, December 21.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Lions
- Jahmyr Gibbs UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-140)
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+140)
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+150)
Jahmyr Gibbs UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-140)
I’ve been burned by this before, but I really don’t think the Lions are going to need to utilize Jahmyr Gibbs in the passing game this week. They’re -7 favorites at home, and they should be able to lean on the run in the second half against the Steelers.
Gibbs has more than five catches in just three games this season. He had 10 in a Week 1 loss to Green Bay, 11 in a comeback win against the Giants, and seven two weeks ago against the Cowboys. Outside of that, he’s had three or fewer in eight games, and I’m expecting a similar output this week.
The only way I think this could go over is if the Steelers steal the lead in the first half, but I don’t see that happening.
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+140)
Jameson Williams has stepped up with the Lions, dealing with a few injuries on offense. He’s played in all 14 games, starting 12, with seven touchdowns to show for his efforts.
Williams’ scoring has really picked up since the start of November. He had just one touchdown in his first five games, but now has six in his last nine games. That includes two of his last three contests and five of his last seven.
The Steelers allowed two passing touchdowns in less-than-ideal conditions last week against Miami, and have given up three touchdowns three times this season, including to Joe Flacco. Jared Goff should be able to throw for a few, and Williams has been a key target as of late.
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+150)
The Lions were one of the best teams in the league in terms of allowing rushing touchdowns for the middle portion of the season, but that hasn’t been the case recently.
The Rams had Kyren Williams rush for two scores and Blake Corum got one touchdown last week, coming on the heels of Javonte Williams finding the end zone the game prior.
The Steelers spread the ball around in their offense, and that’s resulted in Jaylen Warren scoring six touchdowns this season. He’s consistently used in the red zone, racking up three touchdowns in his last four games.
