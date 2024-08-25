Five Michigan football freshmen who could make noise in 2024
The Wolverines signed the 16th-best recruiting class, according to the 247Sports' Composite rankings, in the 2024 cycle. Quarterback Jadyn Davis was the major fish of the class, but it's not likely Davis makes a big impact on the field in 2024. Michigan will likely roll with Alex Orji, Davis Warren, or Jack Tuttle this season. If Davis sees extensive playing time in 2024, it's probably not a great sign for the Michigan football season.
But there are several freshmen who could see some major action in 2024. Michigan did lose a ton of starters from both sides of the football and depth will need replenished across the board. Here are five freshmen that could make an impact for the Wolverines this season.
1. LB Cole Sullivan
Michigan is set at linebacker with starters Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham. Jimmy Rolder is the likely third linebacker behind the starters, but it feels wide open past Rolder. Veteran Jaydon Hood is a name to remember, but he hasn't seen a ton of time and freshman Cole Sullivan has had a great camp for the maize and blue defense.
During Big Ten Media Days, head coach Sherrone Moore had a ton of positive things to say about Sullivan.
“[Cole] looks like a defensive end but runs like a linebacker. Excited to watch him,” Moore said."
“Cole Sullivan, he’s ready to break out at some point,” the head coach said. “He’s a true freshman, but he’s a guy that I feel will play this year, whether it’ll be special teams, a little bit on defense.”
The Wolverines will need depth to step up this year and Sullivan could make a name early on special teams before getting a chance at linebacker.
2. Edge Dominic Nichols
Nichols came to Michigan as a three-star recruit but he was an early enrolle and it appears to be paying off for the Maryland product. The Wolverines will need some depth behind Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart. TJ Guy is locked into that rotational role and it looks like Cam Brandt has made a name for himself, but who's behind those guys?
According to Sherrone Moore, Nichols is a freshman who could play right away. At 6-foot-5, 261-pounds, Nichols is athletic and could play a role in 2024.
"And then on the defensive side, Dominic Nichols is probably the guy that jumps out the most as a freshman," Moore said. "That's really, you know, because he's been here in the spring, and he came here, and he's been in the fall. So he's a guy that I think as a freshman has got a chance."
3. RB Jordan Marshall
It's going to be hard for the former No. 78 overall recruit to surpass either Donovan Edwards or Kalel Mullings this year. But the former Mr. Ohio Football could crack the rotation this year. Michigan enjoys playing multiple running backs and the third running in Ann Arbor sees carries. Marshall will battle with Ben Hall and Cole Cabana for that role.
Sophomore Ben Hall spoke highly of Marshall recently.
"He's brought so much energy, so much juice," Ben Hall said of Jordan Marshall. "Just comes out there every day and gives his all. He runs so hard. I love everything he's brought to this room. I think he's a great addition to this room. If not this year, he's going to be a name to remember at Michigan for sure. He'll go down in those record books, I think."
4. WR Channing Goodwin
Michigan typically has at least one freshman burn their redshirt on a yearly basis, but it's not common for a Wolverines' receiver to make a big impact their freshman year -- unless you're Semaj Morgan. The Wolverines have Morgan and Morris, but after those two things get a little murky. Michigan is hoping to see major strides from both Fred Moore and Amorion Walker in '24. Michigan also grabbed C.J. Charleston from the portal.
While it feels unlikely Channing Goodwin makes a huge impact, head coach Sherrone Moore recently said he believes Goodwin will help Michigan in '24.
“Channing Goodwin, I mean, he’s a playmaker,” Moore said. “He’s a dude that’s going to probably help us this year in some way, shape, or form.”
5. Edge Lugard Edokpayi
This one is just a hunch. Edokpayi hasn't been talked about a ton, but he is a physical beast. At 6-foot-7, 232-pounds Michigan could really use him as a pass rusher in 2024. He has good speed -- he played wide receiver along with Edge in high school -- and if the Wolverines need some players to rush the quarterback not named Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart, I could see Edokpayi getting a chance.
