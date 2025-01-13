Former Michigan football star Roy Roundtree earns new coaching opportunity
Former Trotwood (OH) wide receiver Roy Roundtree had a fantastic Michigan career. But when you think of the 6-foot wide receiver, you don't initially think of his 2,304 career receiving yards and 15 touchdowns scored, but you think of 'The catch'.
Back in 2011, Michigan hosted rival Notre Dame for its first-ever night game played in the Big House. The Irish were up 31-28 with just eight seconds left on the clock. But star quarterback Denard Robinson found Roundtree in the back of the end zone with two seconds remaining to make the Wolverines victorious over Notre Dame, 35-31 in an instant classic game.
Since Roundtree's playing days, he has since taken up coaching. He played wide receiver at Michigan from 2009-12 and then attempted the NFL where he played with the Bengals in 2013. He than began coaching at a low level before coming back to Ann Arbor in 2018 as a GA. After two seasons at Michigan, Roundtree was the wide receiver coach at Grand Valley State and McNeese State before taking the same job at Miami (OH) in 2024.
But according to OwlScoop and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Roundtree is set for another promotion. He is set to be hired as the wide receivers coach at Temple for the 2025 football season.
Roundtree helped coach two Miami (OH) receivers to 800-plus yard seasons in his lone year with the Red Hawks. He will now head to the AAC in hopes of leading the Owls to a better season after they finished 3-9 in 2024.
