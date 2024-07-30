Former Michigan football NFL rookie suffers injury during training camp
It's never something you want to see or hear about, especially when it comes to your favorite team. But that's exactly what Pittsburgh Steelers fans have to think about right now after rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson suffered an injury during training camp practice on Tuesday. Wilson was seen running a jet sweep during practice before sustaining an ankle injury.
Wilson has had an excellent camp thus far by all accounts. The Steelers traded away wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers which opened a starting path for the former Michigan Wolverine speedster.
The third-round rookie was seen leaving practice on a cart. It was reported Wilson was able to get up on his own power and hobble over to the cart before exiting.
According to Steelers' reporter Brooke Pryor, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Wilson suffered an ankle injury on the play. Wilson will undergo tests to determine how long he may miss and have severe the injury might be. Hopefully it's nothing more serious than a sprain, but even those aren't always easy to get back on the field right away.
The Hawaii native finished his Michigan career last season after a successful four years. Wilson was J.J. McCarthy's top target last season in Ann Arbor. In 2023, Wilson led the Michigan football team with 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a career day against East Carolina last year where he caught three touchdowns on six receptions.
