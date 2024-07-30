'It's just so much more here': MSU transfer Jaden Mangham describes difference in Wolverines, Spartans
Not too long ago, inter-rivalry transfers between Michigan and Michigan State's football program would have considered to be blasphemous. However, with the introduction of the transfer portal and NIL to college sports, they've become a little more common.
Such was the case this offseason, with Michigan State starting safety Jaden Mangham transferring to Michigan post-spring practice, while Wolverine linebacker Semaj Bridgeman made the opposite move to the Spartans. After going through summer conditioning, and in preparation of the start of fall camp on Wednesday, Mangham interviewed with The Michigan Insider's Sam Webb in a recent podcast episode. In the interview, the former Spartan detailed his experience in Ann Arbor so far.
"My experience has been great," Mangham said. "You know, coming in, I could tell it was different. Like, doing things — the lifts, workouts, just running, seeing how people carried themselves, seeing how people prepare, you know? Seeing that, it was different. There were some guys who did do a little bit of that but, you know, it's just so much more here."
Mangham spent his first two seasons of college football playing for Mel Tucker at Michigan State, and his insight gives a hint as to why the two programs have gone in different directions in recent years. The Spartans look to turn things around under new head coach Jonathan Smith, but it sounds as though Mangham is happy to be a Wolverine and is fitting in well with his new teammates.
"I talk to a lot of the guys — Alex [Orji], Will [Johnson], all of them, Makari [Paige], Colston [Loveland]. I talk to a lot of them just to see how everything's going, making sure I'm doing good, which I appreciate," Mangham said. "But, you know, just coming in here, it's been different and they've been helping me a lot. The resources that are here, they're amazing. So, I'm taking advantage of everything that I have here, using it for my success so I can become an even better player and a better person."
At Big Ten Media Days last week, Paige discussed Mangham's addition to the roster.
"I knew Jaden actually in high school because I played [against] him in high school a couple of times," Paige said. "I knew his brother too. But, having him join our team, that was a great addition...Yeah, it brings some help that we probably need for sure. Yeah, I feel like it don't let anyone be complacent because, you know, we've got a lot of guys in the secondary so it definitely brings competition but that brings out the best in all of us."
Still, Michigan's veteran safety said he gets a few rips in here and there with Mangham due to his former affiliation with Michigan State.
"Yeah we've embraced him with love, for sure," Paige said. "Convos be like, just joking on Michigan State, for real. Like, yeah, got y'alls butt whooped 49-0 — something like that."
Also speaking at media days, Michigan State defensive back and West Bloomfield native Dillon Tatum, who played with Mangham the last two seasons at MSU and is a former high school teammate of Paige and Donovan Edwards, gave his thoughts on Bridgeman coming to East Lansing and Mangham leaving for Ann Arbor.
"The switch up is crazy, but at the end of the day he felt that was the best decision for him," Tatum said. "But, we brought in one of their guys, so it's just teaching that new guy about how the rivalry is from our side, how we feel about this and that it's just not any game. It's just not, and it's never going to be that way.
"We're focused about the future, focused on learning and getting better with the guys that are here in the locker room now to win some games...It's okay. I don't really have much to speak on it. It's not my area to talk about, but people are going to do what they're going to do at the end of the day."
Michigan and Michigan State will renew their annual rivalry on Oct. 26 when the Wolverines welcome the Spartans to Ann Arbor.
