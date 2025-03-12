Former Michigan head football coach bans ridiculous trend with his players
You won't find many Michigan Football fans that have fond memories of former head coach, Rich Rodriguez. He lasted just three seasons in Ann Arbor and ended his Michigan coaching career with a brutal record of 15-22, including an 0-1 record in bowl games.
But Rodriguez is primed for a return to the national stage, after accepting the head coaching position with West Virginia back in December. West Virginia is where Rodriguez put his name on the map, serving as the head coach from 2001-07. He helped lead the Mountaineers to a 60-26 record, including 32 wins in his final three seasons.
But in order to get the struggling West Virginia program back to where it needs to be, Rodriguez is banning a trend that has become incredibly popular among college athletes: TikTok dancing.
"Look, we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you're in there in your tights dancing on TikTok, ain't quite the image of our program that I want." -Rich Rodriguez
Although Michigan fans generally hold an unfavorable view of Rodriguez, something tells me that this is a concept they can get behind. And if banning TikTok dancing helps restore the West Virginia program back to a legitimate contender, there's no question that the Mountaineer faithful will be on board as well.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
Predicting every game of the Big Ten Tournament following the bracket reveal
Michigan football predicted to miss out on Rivals 5-star QB to Big Ten foe
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7