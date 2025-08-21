Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara is once again fighting for a starting job
It has been a winding an unexpected journey for former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara.
After winning the starting job in 2021, McNamara helped lead the Wolverines to one of their most memorable seasons in recent history — including a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a spot in the College Football Playoff. At that point, he looked like a steady presence at the helm of a program on the rise.
But the writing was also on the wall with five-star QB J.J. McCarthy pushing McNamara for that starting job.
In 2022, he lost the starting job to McCarthy following the sophomore's impressive Week 2 performance against Hawaii in the Big House. McNamara would enter the transfer portal shortly after, eventually committing to Iowa in hopes of reigniting his career with the Hawkeyes. However, his time in Iowa city brought more uncertainty and inconsistency. McNamara suffered a season-ending injury in 2023, and in 2024 he was benched in Week 8 after struggling for much of the season.
Now, in what will be his sixth and final season of college football, McNamara finds himself at East Tennessee State University fighting for the starting job once again — this time against North Carolina transfer Jacolby Criswell.
There's little doubt that McNamara chose ETSU with the intention of being the starter and finishing his college career on his own terms. But as fall camp progresses, he's now in yet another quarterback battle—a stark contrast from where he stood just a few seasons ago in Ann Arbor.
From leading Michigan to the College Football Playoff to now vying for playing time at an FCS program, McNamara's trajectory has been surprising, to say the least. Whether this chapter at ETSU will bring some redemption or serve as the final twist in a turbulent college football journey remains to be seen.
