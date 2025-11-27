Keys for Michigan to extend its streak to five straight over Ohio State
Michigan is set to host Ohio State on Saturday and beyond the obvious rivalry game component, the Wolverines need to win this game to try and secure their spot in the College Football Playoff. After winning the entire thing in 2023, Michigan missed out on the CFP last season, and the Wolverines don't want that to happen again.
Here are three keys for Michigan to defeat the Buckeyes for a fifth year in a row.
Control the trenches and don't allow the Buckeyes to establish the run
In the past four years when Michigan defeated the Buckeyes, the Wolverines were clearly the more physical team on both sides of the football. Last year, despite having all kinds of playmakers, Ryan Day refused to pass the football against Michigan's secondary, which was the weakness of the defense, and run right at the strength of the Wolverines' team.
In the last 23 meetings, the team that runs the football for more yards has won the game. On Saturday, there could be some snow coming down in Ann Arbor, and Michigan obviously wants to run the football, true to its identity, but the key for the Wolverines is to not allow the Buckeyes to gain confidence running.
We figure OSU will get both Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith back for this game, and the Buckeyes will get their yards through the air, but limiting the rushing attack will make Ohio State more one-dimensional. The last thing Michigan can do is allow the Buckeyes to get whatever they want on the ground and through the air.
If Michigan can control the trenches by both running effectively and stopping the Buckeyes' run game -- the Wolverines should enter the fourth quarter in the game.
Win the turnover battle
Ohio State, statistically, has the best defense in the country and one of the best offenses. Michigan has gone through its slumps with turnovers, but the Wolverines fixed those issues last game against Maryland.
OSU enters the game with a +5 turnover margin and the Wolverines have a +4 turnover margin. Both teams are opportunistic, making the other team turn it over, and in a game like this, where it could be snowing, any turnover could be costly.
Both QBs will enter their first 'Game' against their bitter rival. Both signal callers are going to want to make big plays for their team, and Bryce Underwood has to protect the football, and the Wolverines need to make Julian Sayin pay if he throws any errant passes.
Red zone trips need to turn into touchdowns
Michigan won a close 13-10 game last season, and special teams proved to be big for both sides last year, but the Wolverines need to turn their red zone trips into touchdowns -- not field goals. The Wolverines are just 16th in the Big Ten, scoring just over 78% of the time they enter the red zone.
While the Wolverines struggle when they get inside the opponent's 20-yard line, Ohio State is the best at defending the red zone. The Buckeyes are first in the conference, allowing the opponent to score just over 63% of the time.
Ohio State has allowed just 19 red zone attempts this season and 12 of those attempts resulted in a score. The Buckeys don't allow teams to get into the red zone often, and when they do, they tighten up.
Michigan will want to run the ball, however, Chip Lindsey will need some magic up his sleeve to make life easier on the Wolverines' offense to punch the ball in on Saturday.
