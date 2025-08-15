Michigan State fans irate on social media as the "hammer" drops on Michigan football
Postseason ban? Nope. Wins vacated? Nope. National Championship taken away? Nope. Scholarships limited? Nope. The NCAA "hammer" has officially dropped, and it came in with the gusto of a feather. Michigan has to pay a hefty fine, Sherrone suspended for another game (in 2026, odd), Harbaugh, who will never come back to college football, show cause 10 years, and Connor Stalions hit with an eight-year show cause.
In the end, the hammer never came, and Michigan State fans are riled up and angry. The reality is that your program just is not good, and Michigan is going to run this state for the foreseeable future. The Spartan fan base has to understand that they are back in the Dark Ages of a random upset now and again. They will not be supreme in East Lansing.
