Former Michigan QB Colin Hurley Intends to Transfer, Reason for Leaving Wolverines Revealed

Michigan landed a pair of transfer quarterbacks under Kyle Whittingham and his staff once the portal opened. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi from Colorado State, along with Colin Hurley from LSU, were set to come in and compete for a backup job behind Bryce Underwood.

Fowler-Nicolosi remains in Ann Arbor, but Hurley left the football team back in late March. At the time, we weren't sure why he departed the Wolverines' football program. But on Friday, On3's Pete Nakos announced that Hurley intended on entering the transfer portal.

He is still enrolled at Michigan and taking classes, but he didn't truly depart the program, he actually medically retired from football after suffering a concussion. However, he's ready to get back onto the field.

“Colin has worked hard on his health and is excited to come back to the sport he loves,” Hurley's agent Brian Davis told On3. “Colin has two years of eligibility left and can’t wait to play again.”

Hurley's youth was an intriguing addition for Michigan

Hurley spent two seasons at LSU before he opted to come to Michigan. He reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 cycle and was the youngest quarterback to ever enroll at LSU at the age of 16. He redshirted in the 2024 season and didn't see any playing time at LSU in 2025.

Hurley was a four-star prospect when he committed to LSU, with offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, and Penn State, among others. He was ranked as the No. 357 prospect and No. 25 QB, per the Composite.

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At the time of his commitment, he ran a spread offense in high school, and was expected to be a fit in Jason Beck's offense. Turns out, the Wolverines' offense didn't pan out under Beck and he was recently fired after nine games.

Hurley was expected to sit behind Underwood for a couple of seasons and then fight for the starting job after Underwood left, but none of that came to fruition.

Michigan's future at the QB spot

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A lot is going to be determined by Kyle Whittingham's fate at the end of the season. It's becoming more of a thought that Whittingham will be one-and-done at Michigan. The Wolverines need one more win to reach a bowl game, but that win won't come easy with Michigan having three ranked teams on its schedule.

Underwood's time at Michigan feels like it could be coming to an end after he was benched for Tommy Carr. Nobody knows if Carr is the answer or not after highs and lows he's experienced. Michigan has four-star Kamden Lopati committed, but he was close to Jason Beck, and he took a visit to Utah this past weekend.

Nobody knows what the future holds for Michigan at the quarterback position, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Wolverines go portal shopping in January to find their next starting signal caller — especially if Whittingham is no longer around.

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