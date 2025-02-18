Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan QB, grandson of NFL legend set to join Washington Commanders coaching staff

The Washington Commanders are bringing another Wolverine on board, this time on the coaching staff. Former Michigan quarterback Jesse Madden is set to join the staff, according to an announcement from the official Twitter/X account for the Commanders. Madden will reportedly serve as the offensive quality control coach for the Commanders.

Jesse Madden, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden, will enter his first season in the NFL after graduating from the University of Michigan. At Michigan, Madden played quarterback in his freshman season before switching to defensive back. Madden was a member of the 2024 national championship team at Michigan.

Madden, the grandson of NFL legend John Madden, will have the opportunity to reunite with fellow Michigan national champion, Mike Sainristil. The former wide receiver turned defensive back became one of the most productive NFL rookies during his first year in the league.

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jesse Madden (42) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

