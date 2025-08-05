Former Michigan star Will Johnson has been dominant in Cardinals training camp (VIDEO)
If not for a nagging injury that cost him time during his final season in Ann Arbor, Will Johnson was undoubtedly a first-round NFL Draft pick. But concerns about that injury ultimately caused Johnson to tumble into the second round, where the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the 47th overall pick. That pick may end up being the steal of the entire 2025 NFL Draft.
As videos continue to surface from Cardinals training camp, one thing has become apparent: Will Johnson is still a dominant cornerback. The jump from college to the pros hasn't seemed to slow him down at all, and he looks incredibly comfortable lining up and battling with elite wide receivers in the league.
The video below highlights just how dominant he's been so far.
Johnson, who's a former five-star prospect out of Detroit, spent three seasons in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. He was so talented that he ended up making five starts at cornerback during his freshman season, finishing the year with 27 tackles and three interceptions. He continued that success as a sophomore in 2023, making 11 starts and finishing with four interceptions during Michigan's national championship run.
His third and final year at Michigan was expected to be his best, yet Johnson would suffer an injury that caused him to miss half of the season. Despite missing six games, he still finished his junior campaign with two interceptions—along with setting a new career record at Michigan by recording his third pick-six.
As he makes the transition from college to the pros, it appears that Johnson is picking up right where he left off at Michigan. And if he can remain healthy, he could soon establish himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.
