Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan WR finds new home inside the Big Ten

Former Wolverine looks for fresh start at a new Big Ten school
Justice Steiner|
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) makes a catch for a first down in the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) makes a catch for a first down in the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In this story:

Michigan Wolverines

Last Friday, former Michigan football wide receiver Semaj Morgan entered his name into the transfer portal. On Wednesday (Jan. 7), the Detroit, Mich. native committed to UCLA, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Morgan was probably one of the least surprising names to enter the portal from the 2025 Wolverine squad. As a junior in 2025, he struggled mightily with drops, as well as returning punts, and was eventually replaced by Andrew Marsh.

In three seasons with UofM, he never really had a breakout season that some hoped he might. He totaled 556 receiving yards on 69 receptions over the course of 37 games played. He goes to the Bruins with one year of eligibility remaining.

A Look at the Michigan Wide Receiver Room

On top of Morgan, the Wolverines' biggest loss at wide receiver is probably Donaven McCulley, who has entered the NFL draft. McCulley finished the season with 39 receptions, 588 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Donaven McCulley
Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) makes a catch against Ohio State cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) and safety Jaylen McClain (18) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the bright side, Michigan returns its top receiver from 2025, Marsh. As a true freshman, Marsh led the team in receiving yards (651), receptions (45) and touchdowns (four). He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in his first season and a Big Ten Freshman of the Week selection back on Nov. 17, 2025. 

Kendrick Bell is another returner to keep an eye on. Although he didn’t accumulate a lot of stats as a junior in 2025, he did have two good catches in the Citrus Bowl against Texas to close out the year.

Also, look for incoming four-star freshman wide receiver Travis Johnson to have an impact early, potentially filling the void of losing McCulley.

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

Share on XFollow JusticeSteiner2
Home/Football