Former Michigan WR finds new home inside the Big Ten

Last Friday, former Michigan football wide receiver Semaj Morgan entered his name into the transfer portal. On Wednesday (Jan. 7), the Detroit, Mich. native committed to UCLA, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: Michigan transfer WR Semaj Morgan has Committed to UCLA, source tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 69 receptions for 566 yards and 4 TDs in his time with the Wolverines



Will have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/v4ZZ1r4oUH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Morgan was probably one of the least surprising names to enter the portal from the 2025 Wolverine squad. As a junior in 2025, he struggled mightily with drops, as well as returning punts, and was eventually replaced by Andrew Marsh.

In three seasons with UofM, he never really had a breakout season that some hoped he might. He totaled 556 receiving yards on 69 receptions over the course of 37 games played. He goes to the Bruins with one year of eligibility remaining.

A Look at the Michigan Wide Receiver Room

On top of Morgan, the Wolverines' biggest loss at wide receiver is probably Donaven McCulley, who has entered the NFL draft. McCulley finished the season with 39 receptions, 588 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) makes a catch against Ohio State cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) and safety Jaylen McClain (18) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the bright side, Michigan returns its top receiver from 2025, Marsh. As a true freshman, Marsh led the team in receiving yards (651), receptions (45) and touchdowns (four). He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in his first season and a Big Ten Freshman of the Week selection back on Nov. 17, 2025.

Kendrick Bell is another returner to keep an eye on. Although he didn’t accumulate a lot of stats as a junior in 2025, he did have two good catches in the Citrus Bowl against Texas to close out the year.

Also, look for incoming four-star freshman wide receiver Travis Johnson to have an impact early, potentially filling the void of losing McCulley.