Former Michigan State QB Calls Michigan Football Fans 'Bitter' In Recent Interview
It's part of the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State -- there is no love lost. That even goes for a guy like Katin Houser, the former Michigan State quarterback, who transferred to East Carolina after the new regime took over in East Lansing.
Houser was recently on a ECU radio show and was asked about his time in East Lansing. More importantly, he was asked about the University of Michigan and how his feelings were toward the Wolverines. The question to Houser was simple, "Will you hate Michigan for the rest of your life?".
"I mean, yeah," Houser said. "I have a bad experience with Michigan fans, just how bitter they are and stuff like that, and especially with Michigan State fans. So, I will not be rooting for Michigan."
Houser played in 11 games for MSU last season and led the Spartans to a brutal 4-8 season. Houser, a former four-star prospect, completed 112-for-191 passes (58.6%) for 1,130 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in 2023. In the game against Michigan, Houser probably wants to forget about that game. He was 12-of-22 for 101 yards and an interception. He is now at East Carolina where he hopes to take over as the starting quarterback for the Pirates.
Michigan and Ohio State is arguably the greatest rivalry in sports. While both teams don't like each other, there is a respect level between the two blue bloods. But when it comes to MSU vs. Michigan -- it can be an all out war. We don't need to re-visit the 2022 game in Ann Arbor, but there was more than extra curricular actitives that happened after the game in the UM tunnel. The rivalry has been heated for some time and the goal and hope is to get it back to being just good, ole fashinoned, football.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting Michigan Football's Offensive Depth Chart In 2024
Mason Graham, Michigan Football D-Line Continues To Get Snubbed In Projections
Michigan Running Backs: One Thing I Like, One Thing I Don't, One Thing To Watch