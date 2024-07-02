Mason Graham, Michigan Football D-Line Continues To Get Snubbed In Projections
Pro Football Focus recently asked a great question, 'Who has the better defensive line: Michigan or Ohio State?'. Both are argued as being the top two defensive lines in America and depending on which sites you look at, it's either Michigan or Ohio State being No. 1 with the other being second or third.
Even Pro Football Focus itself ranked the top 10 defensive lines in college football, and guess which team was ranked first? Ohio State. The Wolverines came in second. Once again, Mason Graham played second fiddle to the Buckeyes in the most recent projection. Walter Camp announced the pre-season All-America team ahead of the 2024 season and Graham was announced as a second-team member. Graham was behind four linemen on the first-team list including Ohio State defensive tackle, Tyleik Williams.
PFF, a huge analytical site, put the Buckeyes D-line over Michigan's. But PFF also released a graphic showing the projected starters' PFF grades from last season.
Michigan: Mason Graham (90.0), Josaiah Stewart (84.0), Kenneth Grant (80.4), Derrick Moore (77.8)
Ohio State: Jack Sawyer (89.5), Tyleik Williams (77.6), Ty Hamilton (76.4), JT Tuimoloau (74.5)
If you add up all four from each side, Michigan wins. In fact, only one Wolverine (Derrick Moore) had below an 80 PFF grade. Where three Buckeyes had under an 80 PFF grade from last season. All four players from Ohio State are good, solid players, but Michigan definitely wins the grade battle between the two teams.
Now let's look into the stats. Ohio State played its top four players way more snaps than Michigan played its last season. The Wolverines also had players like Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, and Kris Jenkins who saw a ton of run in 2023. Where Ohio State leaned on its top defensive linemen at all times. Ohio State's top four defensive linemen (heading into 2024) played in a total of 2,282 snaps and Michigan's top four linemen (heading into 2024) played a total of 1,604 snaps.
But even with playing in 678 fewer snaps than the Buckeyes' D-line, the Wolverines capitalized off of it. The combination of Graham, Grant, Stewart, and Moore combined for 20 sacks last year for Michigan. That's four more sacks than Ohio State's combination of Sawyer, Williams, Hamilton, and Tuimoloau had with 16 total sacks. The Buckeyes four did have more tackles than Michgian's four but not by much. Ohio State's four linemen had 88 tackles and the Wolverines four had 85 -- with 678 less snaps.
While it might be a moot point, because both lines are extremely good and the on-field play in 2024 is all that matters, numbers don't lie either. Even with playing in fewer snaps in 2023, the numbers favor the Michigan Wolverines defensive line heading into 2024.
