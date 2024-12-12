Former Michigan WR says Wolverines 'in good hands' with OC Chip Lindsey
Michigan football will have a new offensive direction in 2025 and beyond with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who will look to blend the Wolverines' punishing run game with a more modern and explosive passing attack in the coming years.
Former Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry likes the hire for the Wolverines, noting Lindsey has coordinated offenses that have consistently produced at least 30 points per game in prior stops at North Carolina, UCF and Auburn.
In 2024, Michigan ranked 128th in total offense, 111th in scoring and 130th in passing — only above Iowa, Army, Air Force and Navy. In his breakdown above, Grant noted that Lindsey's turnaround of the Wolverines offense won't be easy, but explained why he believes Lindsey is the right man for the job.
"Chip Lindsey is adaptable, can adapt to the surroundings around him," Perry said. "He's consistent. I mean, he's averaging 30 points a game anywhere he goes. He comes from that air raid background, so, Michigan fans, if you want a little more of that passing game, if you want a little bit more 11 personnel — three receivers, one tight end, one running back — you're going to get that.
"I like it. I think Chip Lindsey has a project in front of him but he's got the right guys around him. Sherrone Moore, with that run game mentality, Chip Lindsey brings in that prowess in the air — I think Michigan's in good hands."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI