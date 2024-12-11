Michigan Football to square off with Big Ten foe at historic venue in 2025
Michigan's 2024 season will come to a close on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Fla. when the Wolverines battle No. 11 Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl. However, we got the chance to look ahead at the slate to come when the Big Ten announced 2025 schedules for all conference teams on Wednesday.
The Wolverines will play six home games and six road games next season, but one of those road matchups will be played in a historic baseball venue. Michigan's Week 12 matchup against Northwestern will be played at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.
This will be a unique opportunity for the Wolverines to play in one of the oldest ball parks in all of Major League Baseball. Northwestern hosted Ohio State at Wrigley during the 2024 season.
In addition to playing at Wrigley, Michigan will also travel to Norman, Okla. in Week 2 in a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. The Wolverines also have Big Ten road games in Lincoln, Neb. against the Cornhuskers, and "the Coliseum" in Los Angeles, Calif. against the USC Trojans.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI