Former Michigan Wolverine Mike Sainristil signs with Nike
Former Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil is adjusting to life in the NFL quite well. His stellar play as a Wolverine has carried over into his newest role with the Washington Commanders, so much so that he was named team captain ahead of last Thursday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In 10 games as a rookie, Sainristil - Washington's second round pick (No. 50 overall) - has accounted for 38 solo tackles, six passes defended, and one interception. But recently, Sainristil added another big milestone to his already impressive career by signing a deal with Nike.
While his play on the field is certainly worthy of attention, Sainristil's cleat choices have also become a topic of conversation in recent weeks. Against the Eagles, he wore a throwback custom cleat inspired by the Nike Vick 2 shoe. Does the new partnership with Nike mean that we could soon see Sainristil get his own signature shoe/cleat with the brand?
