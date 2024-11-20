Report: Michigan Football 'making late run' after 5-star Alabama commit
Things are really heating up for Michigan football when it comes to recruiting. The Wolverines did lose four-star safety Ivan Taylor to Alabama, but according to a recent report from On3's EJ Holland, Michigan is attempting to return the favor in a big way.
Michigan is attempting to make a late run to land five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood who has been committed to the Crimson Tide since July. According to the Composite, Haywood is the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle and the No. 4 offensive tackle. It would be a stellar pairing alongside Michigan commit -- and fellow five-star -- Andrew Babalola who is the No. 14 prospect in the cycle and the No. 3 offensive tackle.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect hauls from Denton (TX) Ryan. Haywood holds an offer from just about every team out there. There are rumblings that Michigan is going hard after Haywood with a significant NIL deal in hopes of landing him before Early Signing Day in two weeks.
Haywood has never been to Michigan for a visit, so getting him on campus at some point in time before ESD will be pivotal for the Wolverines -- but the NIL of it all could seal the deal.
Here is 247Sports' Gabe Brooks evaluation:
Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height. Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done. Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career. Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism -- functional and verified -- to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan flips Pitt. commit, teammate of 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
Three keys to Michigan Football defeating Northwestern
Northwestern coach David Braun talks Michigan tunnel, two-QB system, and turnover battle