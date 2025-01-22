Former Michigan Wolverine signs with Detroit Lions
A former Wolverine is headed back to the state of Michigan, as Ronnie Bell has reportedly signed with the Detroit Lions. Bell was selected by the San Francisco 49ers (7th round, No. 253 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent the last two seasons out west. In 26 games with the Niners, Bell accounted for 90 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions.
Bell served as a critical piece of the Michigan offense during the 2022 season, leading the Wolverines in receptions (62) and receiving yards (889). He was voted as a two year team captain (2021-22), and was named Offensive Siill Player of the Year in 2022. Bell appeared in 47 games during his five seasons in Ann Arbor, making 31 starts at wide receiver.
Here's a closer look at some of his accomplishments during his time at Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
At Michigan
- Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (third team, coaches and media in 2022; honorable mention, media in 2019)
- Voted a captain by his teammates (2021)
- Five-year letterman (2018-19-20-21-22)
- Recipient of the 2018 Rookie of the Year Award (Offense) and 2019, '22 Offensive Skill Player of the Year awards
- Appeared in 47 games in his career with 31 starts at wide receiver
2022 Season
- Started all 14 games at wide receiver; led the team with 62 receptions and 889 yards, totaling four touchdowns with one rushing touchdown among 27 yards on three carries, and added one tackle and two punt returns for 45 yards, to earn his fifth varsity letter
- All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches and media)
- Named the team's Offensive Skill Player of the Year
- On three occasions, shared Offensive Player of the Game honors for his performances at Iowa, at Indiana, against Illinois
- Totaled 46 yards on three receptions at Ohio State (Nov. 26)
- Totaled 67 yards on five receptions and caught a touchdown against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)
- Registered a season-best 135 yards on six catches against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31)
