Recruiting: Michigan Football makes top group for 4-star, Top 100 edge rusher
Michigan has a handful of targets remaining in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but much of the Wolverines' staff attention has shifted toward the class of 2026 as a new cycle begins.
One prospect that Michigan is in good shape with is four-star Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central edge rusher Cam Brooks, who recently included the Wolverines in his 'Top 9' schools alongside Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Clemson and California.
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Brooks is considered the No. 94 overall prospect, No. 11 edge rusher and No. 11 player from the state of Georgia in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has garnered over 30 offers during his recruitment thus far.
With the late signing period for the 2025 class set to open on Feb. 5, Michigan is attempting to close the deal on five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, and it also in pursuit of four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have been active on the trail for the 2026 class as well, visiting with prospects from around the country over the past week.
Michigan has a pair of recruits committed to its 2026 class already in four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, and the Wolverines' coaching staff is laying the groundwork to add to its class in the coming months.
