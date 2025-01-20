Michigan Football coaches talk Ohio State-Notre Dame national championship matchup
Michigan's run as the reigning national championship ends Monday night, as a new champion will be crowned in college football. In a twist of ironic fate, one of the Wolverines' biggest historical rivals will take their place: either Notre Dame or Ohio State.
RELATED: ESPN's Matt Barrie: Ohio State must credit Michigan for Buckeyes' national title run
Speaking to reporters after giving a speech at the annual Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Convention on Friday, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore jokingly commented that he wouldn't divulge whether he was pulling for the Fighting Irish or the Buckeyes, nor if he would even watch the game.
“I haven’t made that decision yet,” Moore said. “I probably will because I like football, but it will pain me to watch it because we’re not in it.”
While some have suggested a national championship for Ohio State would "erase" the Buckeyes' latest of four consecutive losses to the Wolverines, Moore said nothing will diminish the meaning of that victory within the walls of Schembechler Hall.
“For us, it’s all about winning that game, so regardless what they do — and they’ve got a great football team and had a great run in the playoffs — it’s about winning that game,” Moore said. “It’s not what they did after. For us, it’s all about, we won that game and continued on that momentum after that.”
That sentiment was shared by Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito, whose unit (led by Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant) played a major role in the Wolverines' dominant defensive effort in the 13-10 win over the Buckeyes.
“I don’t really care what they do,” Esposito said of Ohio State at the MHSFCA Convention. “I was excited to be in the environment. It was my first time being a part of The Game as a coach, and the way our guys answered the bell, it can never be taken away. It was unbelievable.”
Regardless of what happens in Monday night's national championship matchup, Michigan's attention is turned towards the 2025 season. The Wolverines carry momentum into the offseason, fresh off the wins over the Buckeyes and in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. The Maize and Blue have momentum on the recruiting trail as well, bringing in an impressive crop of prospects led by five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
While a fourth straight win over Ohio State was a milestone moment for Moore, the head coach's ultimate goal is to lift Michigan back into College Football Playoff and national title contention in the years ahead.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7