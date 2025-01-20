ESPN's Matt Barrie: Ohio State must credit Michigan for Buckeyes' national title run
As Ohio State prepares for its national championship appearance against Notre Dame, there's one reality that not even a win in this game can erase: The Buckeyes have lost four consecutive games to 'That Team up North'.
During a pregame discussion, ESPN's Matt Barrie went so far as to say Ohio State owes their three-game run through the College Football Playoff, partially, to the Wolverines.
"They may not want to hear this, but Ohio State may have to credit Michigan for them being in the national championship game tonight," Barrie told a panel that also consisted of Joey Galloway, Sam Acho and "Stanford Steve" Coughlin.
As can be expected, Galloway — the former Buckeye wide receiver — took exception to Barrie's comment.
"There was really no reason — I avoided saying that — there was no reason to say that name. They're not here. They're at home," Galloway said, in reference to Michigan.
"But it's true!" Barrie and Acho replied simultaneously, before Acho took it a step further: "That is the reason! The reason why Ohio State is playing at a great level, is that loss. That's the reason, and that motivated them for what's happened since."
ESPN panel debates whether Notre Dame or Ohio State had more impressive 'bounce back' following latest loss
Barrie's comment came at the conclusion of a discussion involving which national championship participant had the more impressive response following a defeat: Notre Dame after falling to Northern Illinois in Week 2, or Ohio State after losing to Michigan in Week 14.
"It was Notre Dame," Acho said. "The reason why is, to lose to NIU, especially Week 2 of the season when you're trying to find your identity, in embarrassing fashion — it wasn't just blocked field goal, they couldn't stop the run in that game. To be able to come back the way you have, week after week after week after week, to me, it's been more impressive."
"One thing that Marcus Freeman has done is, he's shown that tape of the game-losing field goal over and over and over again. The players embrace that, they're not going to let it happen again."
Galloway, unsurprisingly, disagreed.
"I think it's Ohio State," he said. "They've been a completely different team since the last loss, the last game of the [regular] season. Now look, Notre Dame, they had to make a long run at this thing. It was like, can they run the schedule?
"Ohio State loses their last game of the season and comes straight into the playoffs as a completely different ball club that we hadn't seen [during] the season prior to that. I think that's more impressive."
In a tiebreaking role, Stanford Steve sided with Acho and the Fighting Irish.
"I think it's a great question," he said. "I just look at look at Notre Dame, because they got it early. And when you go back, it's still early in the third year of Marcus Freeman's tenure. That was his ninth loss as a head coach. That was his third as a 20-point favorite in a game. There were grumblings, like, is this it? But, when you look at Notre Dame and what they've had to do and work that road, I think it's them, because the road was longer. Ohio State already knew they were in the playoff and they had a chance."
Kickoff between Notre Dame and Ohio State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN carrying the TV broadcast.
