Former Michigan Wolverine WR picks new college
When four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon committed to play for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines it appeared like it was a match made in heaven. Dixon, a solid athlete, came out of power Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei and it looked like he was going to end up playing a decent role for the Wolverines' offense in the coming years. But Dixon struggled to get onto the field in Ann Arbor.
In Dixon's three years with Michigan, he appeared in six games and caught one pass for seven yards. There were rumblings that Dixon was going to move over to the defensive side of the football and play corner. While that might've been the case, Dixon opted to enter the transfer portal.
On Thursday, Dixon announced he found a new home for the upcoming school year. He committed to Central Missouri.
UCM is a Division II program. The Mules made the D-2 Playoff last season and won their first game before losing in the second round. Dixon will hope to get his college career back on track and earn a larger role in the offense.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore compares Michigan TE Colston Loveland to star NFL playe
Rocky roads to lead to major payoff for Donovan Edwards, Michigan in 2024
Minnesota's P.J. Fleck credits Michigan in opening statement at Media Days