Sherrone Moore compares Michigan TE Colston Loveland to star NFL player
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Michigan offense lost plenty of talent from 2023, but the Wolverines bring back a few proven stars. One of them being rising junior, Colston Loveland. Loveland was fifth on Michigan in receiving yards as a true freshman in 2022, and last season, Loveland was No. 2 behind Roman Wilson with 649 yards.
Entering '24, Loveland is the most proven pass catcher on Michigan's roster and will more than likely become the top target on the Wolverines' offense this year. Whoever starts at quarterback will have a nice safety blanket in the 6-foot-5, Gooding (ID) native.
Just how good is Loveland? Head coach Sherrone Moore compared him to one of the best NFL tight ends to ever play the game. During Big Ten Media Days, Moore asked the group of reporters if they'd heard of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. The first-year Michigan head coach said that's exactly what Michigan fans are looking at. He says the sky is the limit for Loveland.
"Yeah, I mean, have you heard of Travis Kelce," asked Moore. "That's what you're looking at. Dude's an animal. He's an absolute animal. And like, the guy just works, he works, he works. It reminds me of Blake [Corum]. We had to stop Blake from doing extra like 'Colston, you can't do that much'. You got to stop, hold out. So the sky's the limit."
Loveland has played in two college football seasons. He's not a finished product and is continuing to craft his skills. Sherrone Moore said Loveland has improved on everything and is showing more progress as a run blocker while being even better in the pass-catcher department.
"Everything," said Moore on what Loveland has improved on. "Run game. He looks like a receiver when he's running routes. It's going to be awesome to watch him."
Michigan fans know what they have in Loveland. A freak athlete who is one of the best in the nation. But who is going to replace AJ Barner from the '23 team? The Wolverines are a college team that loves to run two tight ends onto the field on a regular basis. Moore shared what he's seen from the tight end room so far.
"Colston is obviously an absolute beast," Moore said. "Max Bredeson is an absolute beast. A guy that will jump on the scene will be Marlin Klein -- he is probably the freakest athlete of all of them, so he is outstanding. The next guy I would say is really emerging is Deakon Tonielli, a red-shirt freshman who has all the skillset and size. He walks in here and looks like a junior. So we will see how he does in training camp and what he does. Zach Marshall has done a really good job. That room is deep and excited for him."
Loveland and the Wolverines will start play on August 31 at home against Fresno State.
