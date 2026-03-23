Former National Champion Chris Howard Sees Two NFL Greats in Michigan RB Savion Hiter

The Michigan Wolverines were able to land three five-star prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Both edge Carter Meadows and running back Savion Hiter had been part of the class prior to Kyle Whittingham becoming the head coach. But once the long-time Utes head man came to Ann Arbor, five-star athlete Salesi Moa also came with him.

While both Moa and Meadows bring plenty of excitement to the team ahead of the 2026 season, with how well the Wolverines run the football — Hiter has a chance to become the next great Michigan running back.

Appearing on 'The breakdown', presented by Hail Media!, former Michigan national champion Chris Howard sees a couple of NFL greats in Hiter.

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"When you turn on his film and study his profile, you see a running back who checks a lot of boxes," Howard said of Hiter. "Size, vision, balance, explosiveness. And stylistically, when I watch him run, two names come to mind. There's a little bit of LaDainian Tomlinson, the way he glides and cuts through traffic. And there's a little bit of Saquon Barkley in the lower body power and the burst when he hits the crease.

"Now, I'm not saying he's going to be any of those players. But the traits that made those guys special, you can see some of those same ingredients in Savion Hiter.

What Hiter brings to the table

The Mineral (VA) prospect has already been talked up by Whittingham. During his most recent media availability this past week, Whittingham said Hiter is 'special', which means a lot since Hiter just recently arrived in Ann Arbor.

The 6', 205-pound back has the build for Big Ten football already, but he also has the speed. Hiter was the top-ranked running back wire-to-wire in his recruitment and the Wolverines were the team to land him in the end. Between his combination of power and speed — it's no wonder all the teams were hoping to land him.

"But what really stands out when you study his athletic profile is that he's not just a big physical back," Howard said. "He's a legit athlete with a track background, with legitimate sprint speed and elite triple jump numbers. He's smooth, he's fluid, and he can make cuts without losing momentum.

"He can slip through contact, and he has a kind of balance where defenders think they've stopped him, and then suddenly he's falling forward for another six yards. That combination is why he became one of the most coveted running backs in the country."

Michigan Footbal

Under both Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, we were used to seeing two to three running backs every game. Not much will likely change under Jason Beck, which is why Hiter fits perfectly. He can rotate in and get some burn, but one other area that Hiter can excel in is out of the backfield.

"He's a downhill runner, he keeps his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, he runs with power, but he also has patience," said Howard. "He lets blocks develop, he understands how to press the hole, and then explode through it. That's exactly the type of running style that works perfectly for Jason Beck's offense.

"..But there's another element to his game that I think people are going to appreciate even more. He's comfortable catching the football. He can be used in the passing game, screens, check downs, you can even find ways to get him mismatched on a linebacker."

How much play time will Hiter see?

Although Justice Haynes didn't come back, Jordan Marshall did. He is the unquestioned No. 1 back on the roster. But once you get past Marshall, things quickly open up. Bryson Kuzdzal also came back, and the former walk-on impressed last season once both Haynes and Marshall missed time.

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Howard expects to see a smaller role from Hiter early in the season, but once the game slows down for the five-star prospect, and he shows he can protect the quarterback, Hiter will begin to see a bigger role. And before his Michigan career is done — Hiter has a chance to become the centerpiece of Michigan's offense.

"Realistically, early in the season, you're probably looking at around six to 10 touches per game," Howard said. "Situational carries, short yardage, goal line, maybe even some change of pace drives. The kind of role where a talented freshman can continue to develop while still keeping the offense balanced and not putting the offense in jeopardy. And if he proves he can handle pass protection and ball security, that role will grow quickly.

"Savion Hiter might not just be part of Michigan's offense, he might eventually become the centerpiece of it."