Kyle Whittingham's First Impressions of Michigan 5-stars Carter Meadows, Savion Hiter

Kyle Whittingham and his staff did as good of a job as you could expect in retaining both Michigan's roster and the 2026 recruiting class. There was attrition, which was expected, but the Wolverines were able to keep just about all of their key players together, along with the top-end recruits.

As far as the recruits go, Michigan signed both five-stars Carter Meadows and Savion Hiter, and both are expected to play some sort of role this upcoming season — Hiter could be in store for a major backup role.

Speaking with the Big Ten Network on National Signing Day, coach Whittingham officially gave his thoughts on both Meadows and Hiter with both of them being in the fold. Hiter is currently on campus, and Meadows will join the team this summer.

"Carter Meadows big good-looking young man six-foot-seven," Whittingham said. "One of the top defensive ends in the country if not the top. Tremendous athlete, you know the length as I mentioned is a big positive for him. Had some good conversations with Carter. Young man out of Maryland and we're excited to get him here in June.

"The running back Savion Hiter — maybe the best running back coming out this year. He was a tremendously highly rated player. And he's here now he's doing a great job and we're — the workouts and he's doing very well and really excited to see what he can do in spring ball."

How Whittingham and Co. kept most of the Wolverines' commits intact

But how did Michigan keep so many players together? Most of the time, with a massive coaching change, like the one that occurred in Ann Arbor — so close to the transfer portal opening — you will lose key pieces. But Whittingham said it took long conversations and showing the players what they are all about.

"Yeah, well and first thing it is got on the phone with each each one of them and had conversations," said Whittingham. "They were all excited about you know, the not necessarily the coaching change, but to continue to be a Michigan man and play for Michigan. That was really the the first order of business when I got hired on was to meet with — first of all the entire team.

"That's here now and make sure we had as much retention as possible and then to get on the phone with all the signees. You know, most of them are here. There's still a handful that will be late admittance guys in June, but the vast majority arrived in January for this semester so that was definitely a priority. We think that we came away in a pretty good place when all is said and done."

Fans can see Michigan's new-look team on April 18 during its Spring Game.