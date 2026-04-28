Why Jordan Marshall 'Stood Behind' Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore

Michigan appears to have righted the ship of wrongdoings in Ann Arbor after hiring Kyle Whittingham to run the program. Whittingham ran a clean program in Utah for 21 seasons, and he was a proven winner. But Michigan didn't wind up getting Whittingham without commotion.

As Michigan was prepping for its bowl game against Texas, Sherrone Moore was fired from the University of Michigan. The second-year head coach was fired after an investigation confirmed Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, Paige Shiver.

After the fallout, there became more and more reports of how the culture wasn't good at Michigan under the Moore — who was given the job after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.

While that might have been true, one former Wolverine spoke on record about standing by Sherrone Moore.

Jordan Marshall stands by Sherrone Moore

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Appearing on The Big Moe Podcast, which is set to drop on Wednesday, Marshall had an audio clip on Tuesday talking about the firing of Moore. But as Marshall believes, one mistake doesn't make somebody.

"I mean, it was hard, like I'm not gonna lie," Marshall said. "I did stand by Coach Moore, and I'll still tell people today he's a great coach. I truly believe that. He made a mistake, and people make mistakes. I've made mistakes, you've made mistakes, people here have made mistakes.

"I've always been taught by my mom as one mistake doesn't make somebody. For me, it was hard just realizing because I'm getting bashed because I stuck by somebody that I trusted and that I truly loved. For me, it's really just, like I said, you have to fall back on your faith and the people that truly love you because my values is to love everyone as they are and with their mistakes, with their wounds.

"I have those wounds too that people don't know about, people quite honestly don't ask about just because I look like — I don't know, I'm this public figure now, and I've taken a lot of things, and I try to figure it out myself. But truly, you need a village around you to help you."

Michigan Running Back Jordan Marshall was in studio today at Cincinnati Moeller and opened up candidly about navigating the negative comments that surrounded the dismissal of Coach Sherrone Moore last fall. The maturity, poise, and perspective of this Man of Moeller are truly… pic.twitter.com/bhqz7EOhw7 — 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗻 (@BigMoBarrett) April 28, 2026

It could've been easy for Marshall to sit on the podcast and talk about how hurt he was by Moore and what he did. But instead, Marshall showed maturity and leadership when speaking about his former head coach.

Marshall, who is just a redshirt sophomore, appeared to be a young leader on Michigan's team last season — even when he began the year as the backup to Justice Haynes. But with the Wolverines being such a young team, Michigan needed leaders to emerge. Whenever listening to Marshall speak following games, he always said the right things and was the leader to the younger teammates.

As Michigan is set to enter the 2026 season, focused solely on football, the Wolverines will rely on Marshall as both a running back and a leader.