Former NCAA champion Michigan wrestler trying to earn a spot on the LA Chargers squad

Jerred Johnson

Mason Parris (left). Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Making an NFL team is a challenging task. Making an NFL squad after not playing college football is an enormously difficult task. However, if you had to pick an athlete and a sport to overcome those immense odds, I would think wrestling and former NCAA Champion wrestler Mason Parris would be your best bet.

Parris wrestled at the University of Michigan from 2018-2023, culminating in his capture of the Dan Hodge Trophy in his senior year as college wrestling's most dominant wrestler. For reference, that award is wrestling's version of the Heisman Trophy. After graduating, Parris wrestled for Team USA at various national and international competitions. He has hung up his wrestling gear and switched to football. He recently shared on his Instagram account that he is participating in the Los Angeles Chargers mini-camp in an attempt to make the team.

While he is indeed a long shot to make any NFL roster, Parris has the size and tenacity needed for the NFL. It appears he is lining up as a fullback, and he would be able to deliver punishing run blocks at his size. He also possesses the athletic ability to learn quickly, and as a wrestler, he will enter camp in top shape. Perhaps he doesn't even have genuine NFL aspirations and is just trying to do something different; who knows? I would not count out a champion, though.

Mason Parris runs to the mat prior to his match against Hayden Zillmer (not pictured). Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Jerred Johnson
