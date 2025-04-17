Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord breaks down Michigan interception with Jon Gruden
Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord went to Ann Arbor in 2023 with a vision of beating the unbeaten Michigan Wolverines in The Big House. He wanted to best his old rival JJ McCarthy and end Michigan's dream season. None of those things happened, and in fact, it was McCord who made the final mistake that sealed the Buckeyes' fate.
The Wolverines sent the Buckeyes packing with a 30-24 victory, Michigan's third consecutive win over Ohio State. That win catapulted the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship game and fueled them on their way to an undefeated National Championship campaign.
McCord recently sat down with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden to discuss what happened on the final play of the Buckeyes crushing defeat in Ann Arbor.
To his credit, McCord made no excuses and was open and honest with what happened. His Buckeyes were driving, down just six, and Wolverine fans everywhere were on the edge of their seats. McCord had completed a couple of passes and looked to be in rhythm before a referee stoppage for a review changed everything.
After the review, the Buckeyes (according to McCord) changed their play. Regardless of the changed play, the Wolverines did what they had done all day long... they brought pressure. With the defensive line in his face, McCord threw a pass down the middle of the field off of his backfoot, all cardinal sins, and Rod Moore was there to pick it off. The game was over, and McCord left empty handed.
