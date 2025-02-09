REPORT: Former Michigan Football staffer headed to Big Ten rival after leaving Wolverines
As the coaching carousel continues to turn, one former Michigan Football staffer is getting the opportunity to be a position coach in the Big Ten Conference.
According to a report from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are targeting former Wolverine staffer Jayden Everett as the program's next running backs coach. Everett, who assisted Michigan RB coach Tony Alford during the 2024 season, had previously departed Ann Arbor for the running backs coach position at South Alabama.
Fleck and the Gophers were in the market for a new running backs coach after losing their own, Luke McKissic-Luc, to the New York Jets this offseason. Everett heads to Minneapolis after prior stops at Vanderbilt (2023), Tulsa (2021-22), Akron (2019-20) and Central Michigan (2017-18), prior to this past year at Michigan.
In Ann Arbor, Everett helped orchestrate a rushing attack that saw tailbacks Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards run for over 1,500 yards combined. The Wolverines struggled offensively throughout the 2024 season, ranking 129th out of 133 FBS teams in total offense at 286.2 yards per game. Still, Michigan's run game led the attack at 157.2 yards per game, which ranked 73rd nationally.
