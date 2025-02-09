Michigan Football: Wolverines trending away from 2026 running back target
Michigan football has two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and the running back position is something the Wolverines are looking to hit hard this cycle. Tony Alford has his eyes set on two elite backs in Savion Hiter and Javian Osborne, but there is also another running back out there that Michigan has been looking at.
At one time, Javian Mallory, the Boca Raton (FL) West Boca Roton running back was viewed as a Michigan lean, but he was recently predicted to change courses and head to Miami (FL). Mallory is viewed as a Composite four-star running back and is the 267th-ranked recruit in the 2026 class.
Michigan has recently done a good job recruiting the position. Two cycles ago, Michigan landed Mr. Ohio in Jordan Marshall and also landed four-star Micah Ka'apana who the staff is high on. This past cycle, the Wolverines signed four-star Donovan Johnson and three-star Jasper Parker. Michigan has had a rich history at the position under Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines had guys like Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings running the rock. Michigan hopes to continue its prowess on the recruiting trail in 2026.
