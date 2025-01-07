Michigan Football staffer accepts job elsewhere
According to the latest report from ESPN's Pate Thamel, South Alabama has hired away Michigan football staffer Jayden Everett. South Alabama has given Everett a title bump by hiring him as its running backs coach. Everett came to Michigan this past season to work under Tony Alford and coach the Wolverines running backs.
Everett was last at Vanderbilt where he was the running backs coach before leaving for Ann Arbor. He also coached the position group at Tulsa ('21-22), Akron ('19-20), and Central Michigan ('17-18).
By all accounts, Everett did a fine job helping Alford in Ann Arbor. Michigan had Kalel Mulling rush for 948 yards in 12 games this season. Donovan Edwards had a down year rushing for 589 yards, but the Wolverines' offense was also hampered without much of a passing attack. Michigan had one of the worst passing offenses in college football and had to lean heavily on the run game.
Everett will now take over a South Alabama team that was 22nd in the nation this season averaging 198.6 yards per game on the ground.
