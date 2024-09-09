Four Wolverines among Mel Kiper Jr's top NFL prospects for 2025 NFL Draft
Michigan might be 1-1 and there are concerns on both sides of the football, but it's not due to a lack of star power. There could be an argument made those stars haven't lived up to the billing through the first two weeks, but NFL scouts are salivating thinking about getting some of these Wolverines on their team in April's 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL draft guru, Mel Kiper Jr. came out with his early top 25 prospects for the '25 NFL Draft. Four Michigan players were in his top 25, including two in the top 10.
CB Will Johnson -- No. 2 overall
Johnson is so instinctive in coverage, and his ability to read quarterbacks jumps out when you watch him. He has great quickness in his transition, allowing him to make plays on the ball. His pick-six in Michigan's opener against Fresno State -- when he jumped a screen and took the ball 86 yards to the house -- was his eighth career interception.- Kiper Jr.
DT Mason Graham -- No. 7 overall
I love Graham's technique. His leverage gives him an advantage at the point of attack, and interior offensive linemen struggle with his power and quickness. Graham has strong and active hands, and he has proven effective against both the run and pass from inside. He had 5.5 sacks in his first two seasons at Michigan, and I'd like to see him step up as a pass rusher this season.- Kiper Jr.
TE Colston Loveland -- No. 15 overall
If you are looking for a tight end who can consistently stretch the deep middle part of the field, Loveland is your guy. He has averaged 9.2 air yards per target over his three college seasons. I'm going to be watching him closely this season as his role continues to expand in the Michigan offense.- Kiper Jr.
DT Kenneth Grant -- No. 17 overall
Grant started only five games before this season, which means 2024 should be huge for his draft stock. Considering his size, he has terrific athletic traits and explosion. His instincts stand out, too -- he's an extremely alert football player. And while he might not rack up sacks (3.5 last season), he is adept at batting down passes at the line of scrimmage, recording five pass breakups in 2023.- Kiper Jr.
Positionally, Kiper Jr. has Kalel Mullings listed as the No. 6 fullback/H-back. He has Josaiah Stewart (No. 5) and Derrick Moore (No. 10) in his top 10 outisde linebacker rankings.
