FOX Big Noon Kickoff officially coming to Ann Arbor
It's a move we all knew was coming for weeks now, but FOX made it official on Monday. The Big Noon Kickoff crew will be live in Ann Arbor on Saturday for the Texas vs. Michigan tilt. The two-hour event will run from 10 a.m. to Noon on FOX before Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson take over on the call.
ESPN College GameDay will also be in Ann Arbor for the highly anticipated showdown between two 2023 College Football Playoff teams. The Longhorns ultimately lost to Washington in the semifinals before the Huskies fell to Michigan in the title game. Both Michigan and Texas are 1-0 on the new year.
Michigan has hosted Big Noon Kickoff six times. The Wolverines have been involved with the FOX's pregame show 15 total times and Michigan has a 13-2 record when the crew is covering the game. In 2023, Michigan hosted Big Noon Kickoff just one time, being The Game against Ohio State when the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes, 30-24.
You can tune in to FOX at 10 a.m. and watch Rob Stone, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer, Charles Woodson, and Chris 'Bear' Fallica breakdown the game.
