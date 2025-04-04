FOX college football analyst says Kenneth Grant could be best defender in 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft set to take place later this month, fans and analysts are speculating on how they see it all playing out. When it comes to Michigan specifically, the overwhelming belief is that we'll see four Wolverines hear their names called in the first round of the draft.
Mason Graham (DL), Will Johnson (CB), Colston Loveland (TE), and Kenneth Grant (DL) are all widely viewed as first round picks in this year's class. And while each of those prospects provides a sense that they could carve out a long and productive career in the league, FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt says he thinks Grant could end up being the best pick of them all.
"He could be the best defender in this draft 10 years from now," Klatt said of Grant.
At 6-3, 340 pounds, Grant was an absolute monster during his time in Ann Arbor. In addition to the fact that he would eat up space in the middle of the field, Grant also displayed the type of athleticism that is rare for defensive linemen at his size.
One of his most memorable plays as a Wolverine came during the 2023 season in Happy Valley, where Grant chased down Penn State running back Kaytron Allen from behind to make a touchdown-saving tackle.
Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would later describe that play as one of the top plays in Michigan Football history. And while Harbaugh has a habit of overselling his guys and their achievements (and there's nothing wrong with that), it's hard to argue against his assessment of Grant's play.
Although Grant is viewed as a first round pick, most analysts acknowledge that he's still got some areas where he needs to develop. But that doesn't mean he won't become an impact player as a rookie. And if Grant does indeed continue to develop and improve from where he already is, Klatt's assessment could ultimately prove to be true.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Fred Moore expects more opportunities for the Michigan football WRs; got better with Chip Lindsey as OC
Predicting Michigan football offensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
Michigan Football: Recruiting analyst places prediction in favor of rival team to land Wolverines top target
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7