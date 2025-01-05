Wolverine receiver raves about talent of incoming QB Bryce Underwood
No one is happier about Bryce Underwood bringing his talents to Ann Arbor than the guys in the wide receiver room. Okay, the fans might be even more excited, but the receivers have to be a close second. With last year's inability to find consistent quarterback play, receiver production dipped to historic lows on a passing offense that was rated similar to that of the service academies. Keep in mind, those service academies are generally a 90-95 percent run scheme offense.
The 2024 Michigan passing attack ranked 133rd in the nation, just behind perennial passing juggernaut Iowa (insert sarcasm). But after landing Underwood, it appears that help has finally arrived in Ann Arbor. After having a few practices with the incoming freshman phenom, here is what one of his future targets, wide receiver Fredrick Moore, had to say.
"Arm talent crazy. He's a young guy, (but) he's got a lot of experience for him. He was running our scheme in high school. I'm excited to see him get on the field. I mean, everything (stands out). he can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he can read coverages, he can scramble and throw the ball. Everything you want in a QB, Bryce has it."- Michigan WR Fredrick Moore
It sure seems like Moore is sold on the talent, hype and potential of Underwood. By all accounts and reports from Schembechler Hall, Underwood has embraced his role and is working hard to win over his teammates and put himself in a position to start game one. He posseses the size and talent that is for certain. If he can match that talent with a hunger, work ethic and enthusiasm unknown to mankind, the Underwood era could truly be a special time in Michigan footballs storied history.
