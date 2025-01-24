Fox Sports: 2023 Michigan among Top 10 teams since 2000, Ohio State left off list
Not all national champions are created equal.
With the 2024 season completed, Fox Sports looked back at the past 25 years of college football, ranking the Top 10 teams to grace the gridiron since 2000. Unsurprisingly, the 2023 Michigan Wolverines made the list, coming in as the No. 8 team since the turn of the century following their run to a national title just over a year ago.
RELATED: Ohio State facing painful truth after winning national championship
These Wolverines achieved it all: beating both rivals, Michigan State and Ohio State; winning the Big Ten Conference championship; winning the Rose Bowl; and then the National Championship. 2023 Michigan became just the fourth team to achieve a 15-0 record since at least 1936, joining 2022 Georgia, 2019 LSU and 2018 Clemson (each of whom also made Fox's list).
Here's what Fox Sports had to say about 2023 Michigan:
"After losing in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022), the Wolverines put it all together in 2023. First, they won the Big Ten and beat archival Ohio State for a third consecutive season. Then, Michigan topped Alabama in an overtime classic in the College Football Playoff semifinals and handled Washington in the title game (34-13) to finish with a perfect 15-0 record. Michigan had the No. 1 defense in the country, which included defensive backs Mike Sainristil — who had six interceptions and two pick-sixes — and Will Johnson, as well as linebackers Junior Colson and Michael Barrett. The Wolverines also boasted an elite running game, headlined by Blake Corum, who rushed for an FBS-high 27 touchdowns. Michigan sent a record 18 players to the NFL Scouting Combine, with 13 players going on to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft."
There were some notable absences from Fox Sports' list, including all three of Ohio State's national championship-winning teams since 2000.
It should come at no surprise that the 2024 Buckeyes, fresh off beating Notre Dame in the title game last Monday, were left out. That Ohio State team became just the second team with two losses to win a national title in the BCS/CFP era. joining 2007 LSU. While these Buckeyes did have a remarkable run through the postseason, the Nov. 30 loss to the Wolverines (13-10) will forever be part of that team's story.
Likewise, 2014 Ohio State suffered an early-season loss to Virginia Tech, before rebounding and winning the national championship in then-head coach Urban Meyer's second season in Columbus. Still, that Buckeye squad was loaded with talent, including running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive end Joey Bosa.
Perhaps the only Ohio State national champion who can stake a claim to be included in Fox Sports' list were the 2002 Buckeyes, who went 14-0, won the Big Ten and beat powerhouse No. 1 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl to win its title — albeit in controversial fashion.
In the end, Michigan's run to the national championship in 2023 featured one of best teams we've seen in college football over the past 25 years. Out of 900 minutes of game time that season, the Wolverines trailed its opponents for just 41 minutes and seven seconds total.
Michigan defeated four Top 10 teams on their way to the title — No. 2 Washington, No. 4 Alabama, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State — adding another win over No. 17 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. A remarkable season, indeed.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7