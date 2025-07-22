Wolverine Digest

FOX Sports lists Michigan vs Ohio State as the greatest CFB rivalry of all-time

When it comes to the greatest rivalries in all of college football, Michigan vs. Ohio State remains at the top of the list.

Chris Breiler

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
This news likely won't surprise fans of either Michigan or Ohio State. In fact, it might be one of the only things that the two rival fanbases can actually agree on: Michigan vs. Ohio State is the greatest rivalry in college football. That sentiment was validated on Tuesday when FOX Sports released its list of the Top 10 college football rivalries of all-time — placing the Wolverines and Buckeyes firmly in the top spot.

Here's a look at the full Top 10:

  1. Michigan vs. Ohio State
  2. Alabama vs. Auburn
  3. Oklahoma vs. Texas
  4. Army vs. Navy
  5. Notre Dame vs. USC
  6. Florida State vs. Miami
  7. Florida vs. Georgia
  8. BYU vs. Utah
  9. Texas vs. Texas A&M
  10. Mississippi vs. Ole Miss

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry dates all the way back to 1897, and the deep-seated hatred between the two programs has fueled some of the most unforgettable moments in college football history. From Desmond Howard's iconic Heisman pose in the endzone to the Wolverines planting the flag at the 50-yard line in Columbus, this rivalry has delivered moments that no other rivalry can match.

With the two programs dominating the Big Ten conference year after year, it was often that final game in November between the Wolverines and Buckeyes that would determine the eventual Big Ten Champion. Although conference and playoff expansion have somewhat diminished the significance of that regular season matchup at the end of the year, there's no question that it's still the greatest rivalry in college football.

Published
