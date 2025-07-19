ESPN: Michigan headlines three of the Big Ten's biggest games in 2025
The 2025 college football season is just over a month away, and all eyes are on the Big Ten Conference. Among the programs trying to make a championship run this fall is Michigan, a team looking to bounce back after an 8-5 campaign last season.
Head coach Sherrone Moore is entering his second year and was aggressive in improving the Wolverines' roster during the offseason. Most notably, Moore focused on improving one of the worst passing attacks in the country last year. The most significant upgrade came at the quarterback position, where Moore spearheaded the effort to flip five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU. He also landed two veteran transfer QBs, including Mikey Keene out of Fresno State and Jake Garcia out of East Carolina.
Moore made another significant change to the coaching staff, replacing offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell with veteran OC Chip Lindsey out of North Carolina. The hire is expected to help revitalize Michigan's offense, particularly in the passing game.
RELATED: Barstool's Dave Portnoy puts Ohio State on notice, announces partnership with FOX Sports
While Michigan lost several key defensive contributors to the NFL, the unit remains strong under second-year defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Wolverines are projected to field one of the top defensive units not only in the Big Ten but in the entire country.
However, the path back to the College Football Playoff won't be easy. Michigan faces a challenging schedule filled with tough road tests and a season-ending clash against defending national champion Ohio State. ESPN's Bill Connelly recently ranked the top 10 games of the upcoming Big Ten season, and Michigan appeared three times on the list, highlighting the magnitude of their 2025 campaign. Here's a closer look at those matchups:
Michigan at Oklahoma (Sept.6)
This primetime showdown in Norman is one of the marquee non-conference games of the early season. It marks Michigan's first-ever road trip to Oklahoma, and the Sooners' home-field advantage promises to be a major factor. Despite some roster questions, Oklahoma is always a tough out at home. With Michigan likely starting a true freshman at QB (Underwood), this matchup will provide an immediate litmus test for the Wolverines' rebuilt offense.
Michigan at USC (Oct. 11)
The Wolverines head to Southern California for a mid-season clash with the USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Last year, Michigan outlasted USC in a tight contest in Ann Arbor. This time, the Trojans will be looking for revenge on their home field. Head coach Lincoln Riley is feeling the pressure of needing a marquee win in the Big Ten, and knocking off the Wolverines in LA would certainly provide one.
Ohio State at Michigan (Nov. 29)
It's the greatest rivalry in all of sports, and it returns to Ann Arbor this fall. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is under pressure after losing four straight to Michigan. In past years, a fifth consecutive loss could spell trouble for any head coach in this rivalry. However, with the expanded 12-team playoff, even a loss in "The Game" doesn't necessarily end a team's title hopes — and Day proved that last year. But the bad blood between Michigan and Ohio State runs deeper than any change to college football, and there's no doubt we'll see that play out on the field when the two heated rivals clash in November.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore says incoming transfer could be Big Ten's best
'Tipped Off': Connor Stalions issues forceful response to Sonny Dykes' 2022 CFP claim
Aaron Rodgers links up with Michigan's 2026 QB commit for workout session
Michigan's 7-footer looks like a problem in newly released video