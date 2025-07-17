Barstool's Dave Portnoy puts Ohio State on notice, announces partnership with FOX Sports
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made headlines on Thursday by officially announcing a new partnership with FOX Sports. As part of the deal, Portnoy will join the network's Big Noon Kickoff coverage.
Portnoy, who's a proud University of Michigan alum and one of the Wolverines' most vocal supporters on social media, didn't hold back when confirming the news on his Twitter/X account, where he boasts nearly 4 million followers. In classic Portnoy fashion, he used the announcement to take direct aim at Michigan's biggest rival, Ohio State, as well as throwing in a jab at Nick Saban and Alabama.
Since Michigan began its current winning streak over Ohio State in 2021, Portnoy has been one of the loudest voices celebrating the Wolverines' dominance over the Buckeyes, and he'll now have a national platform to do so each week. Unsurprisingly, the news didn't sit well with Buckeye fans, who were quick to voice their displeasure online.
With the partnership now official, Ohio State fans have no choice but to hear Portnoy's takes every weekend -- unless they switch over to ESPN. However, even there, they'll be greeted by Michigan legend Desmond Howard, who also isn't afraid to take shots at the Buckeyes.
