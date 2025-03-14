3 free agency moves that could define Chargers' 2025 season under Jim Harbaugh
The frenzy of NFL free agency is still upon us, although many of the leagues biggest pieces have moved or made their intentions well-known. One team that has made a concerted effort to improve their roster and Super Bowl chances in 2025 are the LA Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has always been known as a player's coach, and he's always emphasized his 'team first' approach wherever he has coached. This philosophy was burned into his DNA during his time as Michigan's quarterback under the tutelage of legendary head coach Bo Schembechler. For Harbaugh, it is crucial that he not only builds a talented roster, but a cohesive one as well.
Here are three of Harbaugh's biggest moves for the Chargers so far this offseason.
1. Signing Najee Harris
Harbaugh finally landed running back Najee Harris after a famous near miss in 2017 while head coach at Michigan. Harris ultimately chose Alabama and coach Nick Saban at the last minute, breaking the hearts of Michigan fans and surely that of Jim Harbaugh as well. Eight years later, the pair have now reunited in the NFL, and Harris looks poised to have a breakout season in Harbaugh's run heavy offense. With a legitimate throwing threat in Justin Herbert, Harris should get plenty of chances to show his strength and power in the Chargers' offense.
2. Releasing Joey Bosa
After nine years anchoring the edge position in LA, Harbaugh and Joey Bosa have parted ways. Bosa has had a rough three year stretch from 2022-24, totaling 13 sacks and 52 tackles. In 2021 he had 51 tackles and 15 sacks, which shows how much his production has dipped. Bosa has dealt with nagging injuries over the past three years and that certainly impacted his ability to be as effective as he once was. The Chargers did re-sign linebacker Khalil Mack, so the defense looks to be in good hands moving forward.
3. Bringing back Mike Williams
Mike Williams was an LA Charger from 2017-23, before being released and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season. But Williams is now returning to his roots in LA on a one year, $6 million dollar contract. He was a favored target of quarterback Justin Herbert and is a welcome addition to a depleted and young wide receiver room. Beyond his skills, Williams brings some much needed veteran leadership to the Chargers and fits Harbaugh's team-first mentality.
Coach Harbaugh and the Chargers still have some moves to make, and some free agents that have decisions to make of their own. The biggest being running back JK Dobbins who has been predicted to various NFL teams - most recently the Denver Broncos. Harbaugh would clearly love to have Dobbins and Harris form a two headed running back monster, but that reality is becoming increasingly unlikely.
