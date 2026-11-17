Those who knew him best say he had a presence that was larger than life. His name is all over campus in Ann Arbor. There’s a statue to honor him outside of a hall that is named after him. His most famous speech dons the walls of the tunnel that Michigan players run out of before touching a banner as a weekly tradition.

He was known by a lot of different names during his time in Ann Arbor, but the rest of the world identified him by just one name.

Bo.

Former Michigan head football coach Bo Schembechler is the identity of Michigan football.

The Setting

20 years ago, he was no longer the coach of the Michigan Wolverines, but still incredibly involved in a program that he helped build into one of the top programs in college football during his tenure.

The Wolverines were 11-0 and set to face on final challenge in hopes of winning the Big Ten championship and punch their ticket into the BCS National Championship Game.

The remaining challenge? It was the arch nemesis of the team, Bo Schembechler, and the state of Michigan alike.

The Wolverines were traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes were also 11-0 coming into the game. That marked just the third time the two teams had entered The Game undefeated. The last one came in 1973, a famous 10-10 tie.

This was, however, the first time that Michigan and Ohio State entered the game ranked as the top two teams in the country.

Somehow, the game on the field took a backseat due to a tragedy nobody could have seen coming.

Friday November 17, 2006 is a day that most from the state of Michigan could tell you they remember exactly where they were when they heard the news.

Bo Schembechler had just given a speech on Thursday to his old team to remind them of the importance of the rivalry against Ohio State, and imploring them to emerge victorious.

On Friday, Bo Schembechler’s heart had given out. He passed away at the age of 77.

20 years have passed since that fateful day, but one thing has remained the same in Ann Arbor. Bo Schembechler’s influence is installed in every fabric of the Michigan football program.

The day of his passing initially started as a party. The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes were about to play in the biggest game in the history of the rivalry. Both teams were undefeated. The winner was going to win the Big Ten and advance to the National Championship Game.

WTKA radio in Ann Arbor was slated to host a 12 hour party that started at six in the morning. The morning show was hosted by Mike Wickett and former Michigan hockey player Dave Shand.

Their final guest of their show block was none other than Bo Schembechler.

“He sounded great,” Shand said.

“Bo was Bo,” Wickett said.

Of course, Schembechler was the guest of honor. He was still active within the Michigan program, and his presence was something you could feel inside every fabric of the hall that bears his name.

“I wish you could understand the presence that he had when he was talking about Michigan and what it meant to him and the difference that he made,” Shand said. “And the way that he carried the message. I remember him saying that you are going to have that M behind your name for the rest of your life. And you can go anywhere in the world and you can walk to any office and any business anywhere.”

Of course, anyone who has heard any of Schembechler’s famous speeches can hear the passion in his voice when he would discuss coaching his team at his school.

Billy Taylor is living proof that Schembechler’s words are not just empty promises. A lot of coaches and influential people say things with little intention of following through on what they say.

Taylor was Schembechler’s running back for the first three years that Schembechler was the head coach. Taylor got better each season before rushing for more than 1,200 yards in 1971. Taylor would go on to the NFL as a fifth round draft choice for the Atlanta Falcons.

Taylor’s life in the NFL met him with some struggles. His mother passed away suddenly and Schembechler helped him get through the battles that Taylor would face with depression, alcoholism, and self-medication.

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“Like I said, there's certain parts of my life, I've had some highs and lows, went through some depression and some alcoholism and trouble with the law and all of that,” Taylor said. “Before I got to recovery and after leaving Michigan, I had a lot of highs and lows and suffered from depression, but thank God I was able to recover.”

Taylor is set to celebrate his sobriety in August. It will be his 30th year without any drugs, alcohol, or cigarettes.

“I have to contribute a lot of it to, to Michigan and, and to persevering, you know, believing you can achieve big things, if you just set your mind to it and work hard enough.”

The Shock

The level of care that Schembechler had for those around him that made his passing such a shock to everyone around him.

Schembechler’s passing came during a time where information was not available at the snap of the fingers. Word traveled much slower than it used to. Information had to be vetted much more carefully before making its rounds, but this news was still met with skepticism.

“Somebody made a mistake,” Shand said when asked about his reaction to hearing news about Schembechler’s passing.

Bo Schembechler statue outside of University of Michigan's Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor, Thursday, June 10, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’m just saying ‘Not Bo, why Bo?’ Taylor said, admitting that tears soon followed.

There were no mistakes. It was Schembechler’s heart that had given out, and the entire mood of the day shifted at a moment’s notice.

From a Party To a Funeral

Schembechler’s passing brought about a shift in the day and what was going to follow. A football game between the two biggest rivals in the sport now felt secondary. There was a hole. An absence. A presence that had gone missing, without warning.

“I remember we got word, and I just, you could feel the gravity shift of the day, because, again, it was a party,” Wickett said.

“My arm hair is standing up even talking about it, that's really, it's really weird. You go from the best celebration of the year, you know, the Michigan-Ohio State, the game, number one, number two, undefeated, winners going on. It was literally the biggest game ever in the history of the best rivalry in sports, and then it felt, like a gut punch. It just, all of a sudden, turned everything upside down. The day all of a sudden, went from a party to a funeral.”

The Show Goes On

The Michigan Ohio State rivalry is perhaps best summed up by one word. Hatred.

The two schools don’t like each other. Some people don’t refer to their rival by their official name. Ohio State will put a big red ‘X’ over the letter ‘M’ during the week of the rivalry.

Of course, Michigan and Ohio State is not just any game. It’s taken on its own name. The Game. It’s the most important game on the college football schedule every season because of the tension between the two places. That was amplified by the “10 Year War” between Schembechler and his mentor Woody Hayes. The stakes have only risen aovers college football has continued to grow with time.

On this date in 2006, however, things were different. Laundry related affiliations were tossed aside. For a brief moment there was no red or blue. There was a moment of unity to honor the fallen Michigan legend.

Jan 1, 1986; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines head coach Bo Schembechler (left) confers with quarterback Jim Harbaugh (4) during the 1986 Sunkist Fiesta Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Sun Devil Stadium. The Wolverines defeated the Cornhuskers 27-23. Mandatory Credit: The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s rare that Wolverines and Buckeyes can agree on anything, but they could certainly agree on this. Schembechler’s name had grown into a stature of some of the greats in his profession like his mentor Woody Hayes or former Packers Schembechler’s name had grown to the stature of some of the greats in his profession, like his mentor Woody Hayes or former Packers coach Vince Lombardi.coach Vince Lombardi.

“Lombardi was the Green Bay Packers for a long time, and Bo is the Michigan equivalent of Vince Lombardi,” Wickett said.

In an odd twist of irony, Schembechler would have hated that, because becoming bigger than the team went against everything he stood for.

"If you go out there and you find his speech no man is greater than the team. No coach is greater than the team. The team, the team, the team,” Wickett said.

“And that's all Bo is about. He was about Michigan. He was about the team. He was about those who stay will be champions. There's that sign as they walk out of the tunnel, it's still there. Bo was Michigan and he was all about the team.”

Those who knew him best say he had a presence that was larger than life.

Perhaps fitting, his presence is a fixture in Ann Arbor. That remains true, even in death



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