In Midst of a Miserable Season, Jake Guarnera Continues to Play Through Pain

For all the turmoil that has surrounded Michigan football this season, there are still some storylines to be celebrated.

The players may not have performed up to expectations, but the drama that has surrounded the program has evolved to not fault of theirs.

One of those players is center Jake Guarnera. Guarnera was someone who was nearly in another program this season. When Sherrone Moore was fired, Guarnera along with right tackle Andrew Sprague were the two players who put their name into the transfer portal.

That was terrifying for fans of the Wolverines because those two were seen as building blocks for Michigan’s offensive line for the 2026 season regardless of who was going to be the head coach.

As Bo Schembechler famously said, those who stay will be champions. Following that mindset, Guarnera elected to stay at Michigan along with Sprague in order to try and deliver on that promise.

In addition, Guarnera was going to be playing a new position. After spending most of last season at right guard, he was moving to center to be the anchor of Michigan’s offensive line

Miserable Experience

The 2026 season has not gone according to plan. Michigan was hoping to challenge for a spot in the college football playoff. That went out the window with a loss to Michigan State.

One of the biggest reasons for Michigan’s poor play this season has been the lack of continuity on their offensive line. Sprague has missed most of the season with an undisclosed injury. Blake Frazier has been in and out of the lineup. Both guards have either been injured or ineffective.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) celebrates his 21-yard touchdown reception with offensive lineman Jake Guarnera (53) during the second quarter against the Texas El Paso Miners at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only starter to play every game this season is Guarnera. That’s not to say he’s been healthy the entire time.

Guarnera has been injured since an early October date against Minnesota. He’s been injured, but gutting it out to find a way to help his teammates.

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"Picked up an injury against Minnesota. I don't want to quit on this team,” Guarnera said to reporters on Tuesday. “That's kind of been my thought like keep pushing through. And as long as I can go out there and play at a high level and not hurt this team performance-wise, I'm gonna be out there playing for this team. I care about these guys too much and too much about Michigan to not go out there and give it my all throughout the year."

Leadership

Playing hurt is an expectation when you’re a football player. That’s an even bigger expectation when you consider the position Guarnera plays. The offensive line is what gives a team its personality. There’s a reason that most of the best teams in the history of Michigan football had great offensive lines.

Toughness is a requirement, not an option. Guarnera has proven that while playing hurt for over a month and still gutting it out to help his team. In an era of college football where players are taught to look out for themselves first and foremost, Guarnera’s actions are admirable.

Why continue to play in what is trending toward a lost season?

"I told the guys that I hate losing, but I hate quitters even more. That will not fly with me." Guarnera said.

Future Captain

There are no guarantees in college football. Player movement is a given at the end of every season. Michigan is going to lose players.

That’s the nature of the business.

If Guarnera returns, however, his actions will not be forgotten. His ability to help guide the team through a poor season while playing injured will likely leave an impression on his teammates.

The bet here is that if Guarnera sticks around for the 2027 season, he’ll be a captain. He’ll deserve it.



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