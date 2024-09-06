Further evidence that Michigan has broken Ohio State
Just when you think you've heard every excuse from the folks in Columbus, they somehow manage to dig deep and find more. On Wednesday, former Buckeye tight end Cade Stover was asked if he had watched the Connor Stalions Netflix documentary. Although he said he didn't watch it, Stover suggested that the Wolverines somehow had advanced knowledge of a particular play that Ohio State wanted to run back in 2022.
"No, I knew enough about that bulls*t as it was," Stover said when asked if he had seen the documentary.
Stover then seemed to dive head first into a conspiracy theory that suggests Michigan somehow hacked into Ohio State's practice footage. After all, how would the Wolverines know that the Buckeyes were about to run a play they had never ran before?
"Like, we tried to...I don't want to get into it. But yeah, we tried to throw a tight end screen, and like a formation we never used before ... like ever," Stover said. "And as soon as I lined up out wide, we had one play where I was going to motion back in and they were going to throw a screen to me. When they start yelling 'screen' when you're throwing a tight end screen, that's when you know like... what the f*** is this? We've never ran this before. You know what I mean?"
Stover's comments led to the obvious response from Buckeye fans who have spent months begging for the NCAA to do what their favorite team couldn't: defeat Michigan.
At the end of the video, Stover was at least able to do something that the vast majority of Ohio State fans seem incapable of. In spite of what he thinks may (or may not) have happened, the former Buckeye TE said he didn't have any room to talk because he didn't get the job done.
"I don't have have a lot of room to talk, I didn't do much," Stover said. "They beat us, so it is what it is."