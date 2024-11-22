Game Predictions: Michigan vs. Northwestern
Coming off its second bye week of the year, Michigan seeks bowl eligibility this weekend when it hosts Northwestern on 'Senior Day' at the Big House.
The Wolverines (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) have dropped back-to-back games to No. 1 Oregon and No. 5 Indiana heading into Saturday's matchup, and need at least one win in their final two games to secure a bowl bid. Michigan's best chance at accomplishing that comes Saturday against the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5), who have lost three of their past four games and have widely struggled in their second year under head coach David Braun.
After opening as a two-touchdown favorite, the point spread favors the Wolverines by just 10 as of Friday afternoon. This will be the 77th meeting all-time between Michigan and Northwestern, with the Wolverines holding a 59-15-2 record in the series. The Wildcats have not beaten the Wolverines since 2008, as Michigan has won each of the last seven meetings dating back to 2011.
Below, Michigan Wolverines On SI editor Chris Breiler, senior writer Trent Knoop and contributing writer Matt Lounsberry share their thoughts on the game with Two Bold Predictions, Game Previews, and Final Score Predictions.
Chris’ Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan will rush for 175 yards
The Michigan Wolverines currently rank No. 73 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 155.5 yards per game. I think with Kalel Mullings leading the way, we'll see the Wolverines have a productive day on the ground, eclipsing their season average comfortably. Mullings, Edwards, Benjamin Hall, and even Jordan Marshall all contribute.
2. Davis Warren will avoid turning the ball over again
After becoming a turnover machine to start the season, senior QB Davis Warren has avoided committing any turnovers in his last three starts. I think he plays another clean game on Saturday and helps guide the Wolverines to a narrow win because of it.
Trent’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan holds Northwestern under 175 total yards
Michigan held Indiana to 246 total yards two weeks ago and most of that came in the first half. Something clicked for the Wolverines defensively in the second half and just about shut the Hoosiers down. Obviously, IU has a much more prolific offense than Northwestern has and if this same Michigan team can come out on Saturday -- in a must-win situation to earn a bowl game -- I wouldn't be shocked to see the Wildcats gain minimal on the day. But of course, which Michigan defense will show up?
2. A Michigan wide receiver eclipses 75 receiving yards
This is as bold of a bold prediction it gets. Currently, Semaj Morgan leads the Wolverines' receiving corps with a high of 45 yards in a single game. Which means seeing a wide receiver get to 75 yards feels nearly impossible. But Michigan did just get a commitment from the No. 1 player in the 2025 cycle, Bryce Underwood, on Thursday night. What better time to show that the Wolverines are capable of slinging the ball around a little?
Matt’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Donovan Edwards scores two touchdowns
This season hasn't gone the way anyone at Michigan expected it to, and that goes for running back Donovan Edwards as well. In what is expected to be his final game at the Big House, I'll call for the senior tailback to reach the endzone twice. Whether on the ground or as part of the passing attack, Edwards will score a pair of touchdowns for the Wolverines.
2. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant each collect sacks
I'm going to stick with the 'final home game' theme here with the defensive side of the ball. Junior defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are both likely headed to the NFL Draft this offseason, which would make this their last game in front of the Michigan faithful. Dubbed 'peanut butter and jelly' during fall camp, the duo of Graham and Grant each get to the quarterback at least once on Saturday.
Chris’ Preview, Score Prediction
The game against Northwestern represents Michigan's best chance to become bowl eligible with just two regular season games remaining. It's the final home game of the season, as well as the final game at Michigan Stadium for guys like Colston Loveland, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant. Northwestern will put up a fight, but the Wolverines ultimately find a way to get the narrow win on a chilly afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Score Prediction: Michigan 24, Northwestern 21
Trent’s Preview, Score Prediction
Look, Michigan isn't very good on either side of the football, but the Wolverines' defense has been coming along. With how poorly the offense has looked all season, there are a few teams that are worse than the maize and blue -- one being Northwestern. The Wildcats have one of the worst offenses in college football and this should be a treat for the Michigan defense. I don't see Michigan exploding on offense, but the Wolverines will score a touchdown a quarter and hold the Wildcats for the most part.
Score Prediction: Michigan 28, Northwestern 10
Matt’s Preview, Score Prediction
While Michigan has fallen woefully short of its preseason goals, this is an important game for head coach Sherrone Moore and his program. While bowl games aren't thought of as highly as they once were, the extra practices that come with earning postseason eligibility are important as Moore prepares to undertake a rebuild this offseason. With that, I think the Wolverines come out motivated in this one and play hard for this program. The point spread has shrunk as this week has gone on, but I don't see Northwestern as much of a threat here.
Score Prediction: Michigan 27, Northwestern 13
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI