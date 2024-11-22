Michigan Basketball: Dusty May reacts to U-M Football landing 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
Michigan men's basketball improved to 4-1 with a 72-49 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday night, but even within the walls of the Crisler Center there was a buzz surrounding the football's program's flip of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
U-M head coach Dusty May is unable to speak directly about unsigned high school recruits, whether they be basketball players or athletes in a different sport, but he was asked a general question about the impact landing a big-time prospect like Underwood can have on an athletic program.
"Yeah, I don't want any secondary violations, but I'm extremely excited to watch football next year in the Big House," May said. "This is a big day for the University of Michigan, and there were a lot of people who contributed to making this happen. I think we're all grateful for that."
May, of course, has landed a five-star prospect of his own in the 2025 recruiting class, as Flint (Mich.) St. Mary's combo guard Trey McKenney signed with the Wolverines earlier this month. Michigan's financial donors flexed their muscle in helping the football program land Underwood, and NIL opportunities will be available for May and the basketball program to take advantage of as well.
"We're all going to benefit from acquiring talent like that," May said, indirectly referring to Underwood. "Like, the highest level of talent in any sport. We're all going to benefit from it."
