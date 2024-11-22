On3's Steve Wiltfong predicts two more flips for Michigan Football after Bryce Underwood commits
Michigan football landed the top-ranked prospect in the entire 2025 recruiting class on Thursday when five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU.
That move may have set off a chain reaction on the trail, as projections have been pouring in for the Wolverines to flip several more prospects as Dec. 4's early signing day approaches.
On3 Sports vice president Steve Wiltfong first predicted Michigan to also flip four-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows from LSU. Wiltfong then added two more flip projections for the Wolverines: four-star Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic linebacker Bradley Gompers from Duke, and three-star Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech cornerback Alex Graham from Colorado.
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Gompers is considered the No. 129 overall prospect, No. 10 linebacker and No. 4 player from the state of Pennsylvania in the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder has received more than 20 scholarship offers, with Penn State, Miami, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and others throwing their hat in the ring. Gompers committed to Duke on June 16.
Meanwhile, Graham is considered the No. 484 overall prospect, No. 48 cornerback and No. 10 player from the state of Michigan in the class, per On3's Industry Rankings. The 6-foot-1, 186-pounder has more than 30 offers, with Alabama, Georgia, USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Penn State all showing interest. Graham committed to Colorado on April 26.
With the addition of Underwood, Michigan's 2025 recruiting class has soared up to No. 8 in the country, and trailing only Ohio State (No. 2) and Oregon (No. 7) in the Big Ten. Per On3, the Wolverines' average player rating of 91.40 ranks No. 7 in the nation.
