REPORT: Michigan 'making a late move' for 5-star 2025 defensive lineman
Following Thursday night's flip of Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood, Michigan reportedly has its sights set on another five-star recruit with the early signing period approaching.
According to a report from On3's Steve Wiltfong, head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are "making a late move" for New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder is one of just two five-star prospects in the 2025 recruiting class who remain uncommitted.
In the hours following Underwood's flip from LSU to Michigan, Stewart shared via Twitter that he had been re-offered by the Wolverines. Stewart is considered the No. 16 overall prospect, No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 1 player from the state of Louisiana in his class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He's garnered 26 scholarship offers including all the major programs: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Miami, Penn State, Oklahoma, USC, Florida and Florida State, among others.
Michigan already has two five-stars committed to its 2025 class in Underwood and Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest offensive tackle Andrew Babalola. In addition to Stewart, the Wolverines are also reportedly "making a late run" on five-star Denton (Texas) Ryan offensive tackle Ty Haywood, who is currently committed to Alabama.
It's become abundantly clear that Moore and his staff are pulling out all the stops in their pursuit to land one of the top classes in the 2025 cycle, and perhaps the best in program history. In addition to pursuing the names above, the Wolverines are also currently projected to flip four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows (LSU), four-star linebacker Bradley Gompers (Duke) and three-star cornerback Alex Graham, per Wiltfong.
With the addition of Underwood, Michigan's 2025 recruiting class has soared up to No. 8 in the country, and trailing only Ohio State (No. 2) and Oregon (No. 7) in the Big Ten. Per On3, the Wolverines' average player rating of 91.40 ranks No. 7 in the nation.
